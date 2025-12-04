India-US Sign Mega Rs 7,995-Crore ‘Lifeline’ For MH-60R Chopper Fleet – How This Deal Could Transform Warfighting At Sea

New Delhi: The India-US defence partnership took a decisive leap forward this week as Washington confirmed that New Delhi has signed a major sustainment package for the Indian Navy’s MH-60R ‘Seahawk’ helicopters, an agreement that both countries say will change maritime operations in the Indian Ocean for years to come.

Officials in the Ministry of Defence have cleared a contract valued at Rs 7,995 crore (USD 946 million) to ensure long-term support for the Navy’s fleet of 24 MH-60R helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

The deal is designed not only to keep the aircraft flying at top efficiency but also to elevate the Navy’s operational readiness and strengthen the way Indian and American forces work together across the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The US State Department highlighted the significance of the agreement in a post on X. “Great news in our defence relationship with India. India’s Ministry of Defence signed a sustainment package for its 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, developed by Lockheed Martin. This 946 million dollar package will enhance the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities, build interoperability with the U.S. and regional partners and make both our nations safer and more prosperous,” it wrote.

India originally purchased the helicopters through a Foreign Military Sales agreement in 2020, and the Navy has inducted around 15 aircraft so far. Often called the “Romeo”, the MH-60R is regarded as one of the world’s most capable maritime helicopters, built to handle anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface operations, search-and-rescue tasks, surveillance missions and ship-borne deployments. The newly approved sustainment package will play a decisive role in ensuring that the fleet remains available for frontline duties.

Defence officials say that the support programme will cut down maintenance downtime and allow the helicopters to operate seamlessly from both shore bases and warships.

A key component of the deal is the creation of stronger maintenance and repair infrastructure within India, which will gradually reduce the need to depend on foreign service providers.

The MH-60R was formally inducted into the Navy in 2021, with the first deliveries arriving soon after. The Navy’s first dedicated squadron for the platform, INAS 334, was commissioned at INS Garuda in Kochi, marking a major milestone in modernising India’s maritime aviation wing.

The aircraft carries a sophisticated suite of long-range sensors and mission systems that make it invaluable in the Indian Ocean’s increasingly contested waters. Its anti-submarine arsenal includes dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar and the Mk-54 torpedo, enabling it to track and neutralise underwater threats.

For surface warfare missions, it can deploy AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes and mounted machine guns, supported by advanced electro-optical and radar systems capable of identifying hostile vessels in challenging conditions.

Used extensively by the US Navy and allied forces around the world, the MH-60R has earned a reputation as a platform that can adapt to a wide range of missions, from securing vital sea lanes to medical evacuation and special operations support.

With the new sustainment deal now in place, India’s fleet is positioned to remain fully mission-capable at a time when maritime security has become central to New Delhi’s strategic outlook.