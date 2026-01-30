India-US trade deal coming soon: Will be rolled out in phases – latest update

New Delhi: India and the United States appear to be moving closer to finalising their trade deal. Officials close to the development confirmed that the dialogue between the two nations is proceeding in an “extremely cordial environment” and a “concrete outcome” could be reached soon.

According to them, both sides are considering implementing the agreement in phases. This comes shortly after US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said India has reduced oil imports from Russia, potentially opening the way for tariff reductions.

Officials indicate that India has been successful in presenting its case at the diplomatic level. A high-level US team led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer visited New Delhi in December to accelerate the trade talks.

“Our discussions with the United States are ongoing and happening in a very cordial and constructive environment. Both sides are understanding each other’s concerns,” one of the officials said.

Focus on ‘first phase’ of the deal

Sources say New Delhi and Washington are considering a phased implementation rather than putting the full agreement into effect at once. The first phase will cover issues where both countries have already reached near-complete consensus, allowing for immediate relief in trade.

Two visits by US delegation in one year

This is the second visit by US officials to India since September 2025. The first visit was on September 16, 2025. Following the imposition of tariffs and penalties, the second delegation visit indicates that Washington is keen to maintain strong economic ties with New Delhi.

What this means for India

If the first phase of the deal is finalised soon, it will provide a boost to Indian exporters. Industries such as textiles, gems and jewelry and engineering goods, which had been burdened with tariffs of up to 50%, will gain a new opportunity to compete in the US market.

The deal would also be a diplomatic success for India, allowing it to normalise trade relations with the United States without compromising on its energy security.