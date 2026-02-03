India-US trade deal explained: What is known and what is not

India-US trade deal: New Delhi began the week with an announcement from Washington that sounded decisive, generous and historic. President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that India and the United States had sealed a trade deal to ease barriers between two economies, which together account for nearly $33 trillion in output. The announcement sounded like a victory. The substance of the agreement, however, is largely out of public view.

According to the US president, the announcement followed a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the United States would cut tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to 18 percent and that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil and increase purchases from American suppliers.

The announcement came after a year of a tough US trade push that hurt India and strained ties between the two governments. For months, trade talks had stalled, tempers had risen and tariffs had increased. The deal was projected as a reset.

A day later, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that a formal agreement would be signed soon and that a joint statement would follow once negotiations were fully wrapped up. No details were given, no written text was released and no timeline was provided.

That silence has created a gap between what has been claimed and what can be confirmed.

From Washington’s side, the narrative was expansive. Trump said India had committed to ending purchases of Russian crude and would instead source energy from the United States and possibly Venezuela. He also said India had agreed to remove tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American goods entirely, opening the door for duty-free access across sectors. Added to this was an assertion that India would buy more than $500 billion worth of US products, spanning energy, technology, agriculture, coal and other industries.

From New Delhi, the message was far narrower. Welcoming the understanding, Prime Minister Modi publicly acknowledged that tariffs on Indian-made products would now stand at 18 percent. References to a trade deal, Russian oil, zero tariffs for US goods or massive purchase commitments were absent in his post on X. The focus stayed on goodwill, leadership and broader global stability.

The mismatch has become the story.

Economists and trade watchers point out that nothing has been signed, ratified or released for scrutiny. What exists so far is a pair of political statements that do not fully overlap. That uncertainty has made it difficult to judge whether this is a negotiated agreement or a preliminary understanding made for political effect.

The numbers raise eyebrows. Trade between India and the United States has been growing. Last year, bilateral trade touched about $129 billion, slightly higher India’s trade with China. India exported around $87 billion worth of goods to the United States, including medicines, electrical equipment and gems. US exports to India were about $41 billion, mainly oil, fuel, precious stones and industrial machinery.

If seen in this context, a promise to buy more than $500 billion worth of American goods is far bigger than present trade levels. This would mean buying more than 11 times what the United States presently exports to India. The amount is almost equal to 85 percent of India’s total government spending planned in the latest budget.

Such a jump would change what India imports from abroad. Analysts say that scale makes the claim difficult to reconcile with economic reality.

The tariff math has also raised questions. An 18 percent duty on Indian goods entering the United States, along with zero duty on US goods entering India, would be uneven. Whether this has actually been agreed to is still unclear as New Delhi has not confirmed it.

Agriculture is at the centre of the concern as well. For years, it has been the most sensitive and political issue in India’s trade talks with the United States. Washington has repeatedly sought access to India’s large food market, including genetically modified crops. India has pushed back to protect farmers’ livelihoods and food security.

Nearly half of India’s population still depends on agriculture for income. Farm policy has triggered some of the largest protests the country has seen in decades, forcing the government to roll back three agricultural laws that were touted as reforms. The political memory of those protests is fresh.

Against that background, statements from the United States suggesting expanded access for American agricultural products into India have caused alarm. US officials have talked about boosting farm exports to India’s growing market and narrowing America’s agricultural trade deficit with New Delhi.

Indian officials have not publicly addressed these claims. Source-based reports suggest that India has agreed to increase purchases in sectors like telecommunications and pharmaceuticals. Whether agriculture is part of the package is unanswered.

Trade experts warn that opening the agricultural sector would have far-reaching consequences. Large US agribusiness firms operate at a scale that Indian farmers cannot match. A sudden influx of subsidised imports could disrupt prices, incomes and rural stability across vast regions of the country.

Apart from farming, there are questions that are unanswered. It is still unclear whether this announcement is part of a formal free trade agreement. India recently announced a detailed trade deal with the European Union that clearly sets out rules on investment, standards and market access. No such details have been shared in this case.

Several policy areas are opaque. There is no information on whether India’s patent laws will change, which could affect the price of medicines. Environmental and labour rules linked to trade have not been explained. It is also not known whether India’s proposed digital services tax will apply to major US technology companies under this arrangement.

Inside India, the political reaction has been split.

Within the government, the mood has been celebratory. Senior ministers have described the announcement as historic and transformative, promising new opportunities, job creation and momentum for long-term economic goals. Assurances have been offered that sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy will be protected, though no mechanisms have been spelled out.

The Opposition has taken a far more combative stance. Leaders have demanded full disclosure of the terms and accused the government of compromising national interests without parliamentary debate. The alleged lack of transparency has become a rallying point, with critics arguing that such sweeping claims require public scrutiny.

Internationally, the announcement is being read as a signal of warming ties after a tense period. Frictions over visas, immigration rules, Russian oil purchases and stalled negotiations had cooled relations over the past year. The declaration suggests an attempt to reset the tone.

Strategic analysts say both leaders have incentives to project success. For Washington, the message plays well domestically as evidence of tough trade tactics yielding results. For New Delhi, it offers a chance to show resilience under pressure and relevance in a changing global order.

Even so, experts say trust will depend on what is finally written and signed. India’s energy ties with Russia run deep and are unlikely to end so fast. Trade disputes linger, and rebuilding trust takes time.

For now, the India-US trade story is unclear. Big promises have been made, but details are missing. Until an agreement is signed and made public, the announcement is more political than practical, leaving businesses, farmers and markets waiting for answers.