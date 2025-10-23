Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975145https://zeenews.india.com/world/india-us-trade-deal-nears-breakthrough-tariffs-could-drop-30-how-this-will-hit-your-wallet-2975145.html
NewsWorld
INDIA US TRADE DEAL

India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough: Tariffs Could Drop 30% – How This Will Hit Your Wallet

Talks have accelerated, with breakthroughs in energy and agricultural trade paving the way for a historic pact.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough: Tariffs Could Drop 30% – How This Will Hit Your WalletRepresentative image (ANI)

New Delhi: India and the United States are reportedly on the verge of finalising a landmark trade deal that could slash US tariffs on Indian goods by more than 30%, potentially reducing rates from roughly 50% to 15-16%, according to sources cited by Mint. Long delayed, the pact is now gaining traction as discussions around energy cooperation and agricultural access advance rapidly.

Energy Realignment At The Core

Energy strategy is a central pillar of the proposed agreement. India may gradually reduce crude oil imports from Russia as part of a broader economic alignment with Washington, reflecting global pressure on nations to recalibrate energy ties.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During a recent phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, energy dominated the agenda. The US president later claimed that PM Modi had assured him that India would limit its oil purchases from Russia.

PM Modi acknowledged the call, highlighting the “constructive engagement” but did not provide additional details. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express appreciation for the outreach from Washington.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” the prime minister posted.

Agriculture Opens New Doors

Agricultural trade is another key focus. India is reportedly considering granting greater access to US non-genetically modified corn and soymeal, opening new markets for American farmers while diversifying India’s food supply.

Sources suggest that these agricultural concessions could form a cornerstone of the agreement.

Possible Announcement At ASEAN Summit

The trade deal may include mechanisms for periodic review of tariffs and market access, allowing India and the United States to adjust terms over time.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the White House have not formally commented, but reports indicate a formal announcement could coincide with the ASEAN Summit later this month. 

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Malaysia to participate in the meetings related to the ASEAN summit beginning Sunday due to scheduling issues, people familiar with the matter told PTI on Wednesday.

If finalised, this agreement could mark one of the most significant shifts in India-US trade relations in years, reshaping tariffs, boosting agricultural exchanges and signalling a new phase in strategic energy alignment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Russia S-400 deal
India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid RS Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K
Omar Abdullah
NC Confident Of Party-Led Alliance Victory In RS Polls, Aims To Block BJP
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Crorepati Cabinet – Power, Wealth, Muscle
Gang Rape
Bengaluru Horror: 5 Men Gang Raped West Bengal Woman In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested
Indian Navy
Navy Shows Power In Foreign Waters; INS Trikand Battles Blaze In Daring Ops
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Set To Become Launchpad For Jihad Across South Asia: Report
Ghaziabad fire
Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building; No Casualties Reported
Mizoram
Dampa Bypolls: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mizoram People To Vote For BJP Candidate
Budgam bypolls
Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies & Family