India-US Trade Deal Nears Breakthrough: Tariffs Could Drop 30% – How This Will Hit Your Wallet

New Delhi: India and the United States are reportedly on the verge of finalising a landmark trade deal that could slash US tariffs on Indian goods by more than 30%, potentially reducing rates from roughly 50% to 15-16%, according to sources cited by Mint. Long delayed, the pact is now gaining traction as discussions around energy cooperation and agricultural access advance rapidly.

Energy Realignment At The Core

Energy strategy is a central pillar of the proposed agreement. India may gradually reduce crude oil imports from Russia as part of a broader economic alignment with Washington, reflecting global pressure on nations to recalibrate energy ties.

During a recent phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, energy dominated the agenda. The US president later claimed that PM Modi had assured him that India would limit its oil purchases from Russia.

PM Modi acknowledged the call, highlighting the “constructive engagement” but did not provide additional details. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express appreciation for the outreach from Washington.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” the prime minister posted.

Agriculture Opens New Doors

Agricultural trade is another key focus. India is reportedly considering granting greater access to US non-genetically modified corn and soymeal, opening new markets for American farmers while diversifying India’s food supply.

Sources suggest that these agricultural concessions could form a cornerstone of the agreement.

Possible Announcement At ASEAN Summit

The trade deal may include mechanisms for periodic review of tariffs and market access, allowing India and the United States to adjust terms over time.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the White House have not formally commented, but reports indicate a formal announcement could coincide with the ASEAN Summit later this month.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to travel to Malaysia to participate in the meetings related to the ASEAN summit beginning Sunday due to scheduling issues, people familiar with the matter told PTI on Wednesday.

If finalised, this agreement could mark one of the most significant shifts in India-US trade relations in years, reshaping tariffs, boosting agricultural exchanges and signalling a new phase in strategic energy alignment.