India vs Pakistan Income Tax Rate: Do You Know Pakistanis Pay Tax On THIS Much Monthly Salary; Maximum Rate Is...

India vs Pakistan Income Tax Rates: In its budget, the Pakistani government has introduced significant adjustments to its tax policy for salaried individuals, providing substantial tax reductions of up to 80% for those in lower income brackets. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India vs Pakistan Income Tax: India and Pakistan got freedom at the same time but the development trajectory of the two countries has been totally different. While India is the fourth-largest economy in the world, Pakistan is at the 26th place, still struggling to manage its day-to-day affairs on its own. It relies on loans and bailouts to survive. Yesterday, the Government of Pakistan presented its budget where it proposes sweeping changes in tax rates. 

The Pakistani government has introduced significant adjustments to its tax policy for salaried individuals, providing substantial tax reductions of up to 80% for those in lower income brackets. In contrast, higher-income earners will see their tax relief capped at 3%.

Additionally, a new 5% tax is proposed for substantial annual pensions exceeding Rs 10 million. The government anticipates that initiatives such as the digital taxation framework, carbon levies, and strengthened tax enforcement on e-commerce and digital transactions will enable Pakistan to align with international financial regulatory standards.

Notably, when the Government of India presented its budget in February this year, it also announced tax relief for citizens. Those earning Rs 12 lakh or Rs 1.2 million annually are exempted from tax. The move brought a huge relief to Indian taxpayers. Now, if you wonder what are the tax rates in Pakistan compared to India, below are two tables showing the tax slabs in both countries:

Income Tax Rates In Pakistan

Monthly Income

Annual Income

Monthly Income Tax

Rs 50,000 or less

Rs 6,00,000

No tax

Rs 50,001 to Rs 100,000

Rs 6,00,000 - Rs 12,00,000

1% of amount above Rs50,000

Rs 100,001 to Rs 183,333

Rs 12,00,000-Rs 21,99,990

Rs500 + 11pc of amount above Rs100,000

Rs 183,334 to Rs 266,667

Rs 22,00,000-Rs 32,00,000

Rs9,677 + 23pc of amount above Rs183,333

Rs 266,668 to Rs 341,667

Rs 32,00,000-Rs Rs 41,00,000

Rs28,833 + 30pc of amount exceeding Rs266,667

Rs 341,668 or more

Rs 41,00,000 and more

Rs51,333 + 35pc of amount exceeding Rs341,667

Income Tax Rates In India

Income Tax Slabs

Income Tax Rates

 

Up to Rs. 4 lakh

NIL

 

Rs. 4 lakh - Rs. 8 lakh

5%

No tax due to Rs 60,000 rebate

Rs. 8 lakh - Rs. 12 lakh

10%

Rs. 12 lakh - Rs. 16 lakh

15%

 

Rs. 16 lakh - Rs. 20 lakh

20%

 

Rs. 20 lakh - Rs. 24 lakh

25%

 

Above Rs. 24 lakh

30%

 

So, here you can see that while those earning Rs 12 lakh pay no tax in India due to Rs 60,000 rebate, those earning Rs 6 lakh or more have to pay taxes in Pakistan.

