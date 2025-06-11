India vs Pakistan Income Tax Rate: Do You Know Pakistanis Pay Tax On THIS Much Monthly Salary; Maximum Rate Is...

India vs Pakistan Income Tax: India and Pakistan got freedom at the same time but the development trajectory of the two countries has been totally different. While India is the fourth-largest economy in the world, Pakistan is at the 26th place, still struggling to manage its day-to-day affairs on its own. It relies on loans and bailouts to survive. Yesterday, the Government of Pakistan presented its budget where it proposes sweeping changes in tax rates.

The Pakistani government has introduced significant adjustments to its tax policy for salaried individuals, providing substantial tax reductions of up to 80% for those in lower income brackets. In contrast, higher-income earners will see their tax relief capped at 3%.

Additionally, a new 5% tax is proposed for substantial annual pensions exceeding Rs 10 million. The government anticipates that initiatives such as the digital taxation framework, carbon levies, and strengthened tax enforcement on e-commerce and digital transactions will enable Pakistan to align with international financial regulatory standards.

Notably, when the Government of India presented its budget in February this year, it also announced tax relief for citizens. Those earning Rs 12 lakh or Rs 1.2 million annually are exempted from tax. The move brought a huge relief to Indian taxpayers. Now, if you wonder what are the tax rates in Pakistan compared to India, below are two tables showing the tax slabs in both countries:

Income Tax Rates In Pakistan

Monthly Income Annual Income Monthly Income Tax Rs 50,000 or less Rs 6,00,000 No tax Rs 50,001 to Rs 100,000 Rs 6,00,000 - Rs 12,00,000 1% of amount above Rs50,000 Rs 100,001 to Rs 183,333 Rs 12,00,000-Rs 21,99,990 Rs500 + 11pc of amount above Rs100,000 Rs 183,334 to Rs 266,667 Rs 22,00,000-Rs 32,00,000 Rs9,677 + 23pc of amount above Rs183,333 Rs 266,668 to Rs 341,667 Rs 32,00,000-Rs Rs 41,00,000 Rs28,833 + 30pc of amount exceeding Rs266,667 Rs 341,668 or more Rs 41,00,000 and more Rs51,333 + 35pc of amount exceeding Rs341,667

Income Tax Rates In India

Income Tax Slabs Income Tax Rates Up to Rs. 4 lakh NIL Rs. 4 lakh - Rs. 8 lakh 5% No tax due to Rs 60,000 rebate Rs. 8 lakh - Rs. 12 lakh 10% Rs. 12 lakh - Rs. 16 lakh 15% Rs. 16 lakh - Rs. 20 lakh 20% Rs. 20 lakh - Rs. 24 lakh 25% Above Rs. 24 lakh 30%

So, here you can see that while those earning Rs 12 lakh pay no tax in India due to Rs 60,000 rebate, those earning Rs 6 lakh or more have to pay taxes in Pakistan.