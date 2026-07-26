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India issues Black Sea advisory, asks nationals to assess risks before taking assignments

India advises seafarers to assess Black Sea security risks before taking jobs as missile and drone attacks increase. Five Indians have died since April 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
India issues Black Sea advisory, asks nationals to assess risks before taking assignments
Image Credit: IANS/Reuters.

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