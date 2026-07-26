/India issues Black Sea advisory, asks nationals to assess risks before taking assignments

The Indian government has advised nationals planning to work on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region to carefully assess security risks before accepting assignments. The Ministry of External Affairs said the security situation remains volatile because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The advisory comes after an increase in attacks on commercial vessels and the deaths of five Indian nationals since April 2026.
The Ministry of External Affairs said commercial vessels operating in or passing through the Black Sea and nearby maritime areas are facing serious security threats.
The ministry said missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels have increased in recent months. According to the advisory, these incidents have resulted in the deaths of five Indian nationals since April 2026.
"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the advisory said.
The government said Indian nationals who choose to work in the region should exercise caution and gather complete information before joining a vessel.
Seafarers have been advised to obtain details from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators about the vessel's route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response plans.
"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," the advisory said.
The ministry advised seafarers to keep their family members informed about their travel plans and maintain regular communication.
Indian nationals have also been asked to follow advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other government authorities. They should also follow safety instructions issued by vessel operators and maritime authorities.
The Ministry of External Affairs asked seafarers to refer to the security advisory issued earlier this month by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The DGMA has been issuing advisories in response to changing security conditions in conflict-sensitive maritime regions.
In June 2026, the regulator issued a circular highlighting precautionary measures for Indian seafarers because of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.
The circular directed shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service License holders to limit deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones until further orders, except for emergency crew changes made with consent.
The government said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance can contact Indian missions in the region.
Emergency contact numbers:
Embassy of India in Russia: +7 9652773414
Embassy of India in Ukraine: +38 0933559958
The Shipping Ministry has also established a dedicated helpline to support seafarers. Stakeholders have been instructed to maintain emergency communication systems, coordinate with Indian missions, monitor official advisories and provide assistance to affected seafarers during emergencies.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.