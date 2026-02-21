‘India will be paying us tariffs, we will not be paying them tariffs,’ Trump says after US Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs

The US Supreme Court ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by imposing sweeping global tariffs, including on Indian exports.

The 6-3 decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, limits presidential power over trade, reinforcing Congress's role and invalidating broad IEEPA-based duties, such as the 50% tariffs on India.

Following the ruling, Trump, during his address, said, ‘India will be paying us tariffs, we will not be paying them tariffs,’ emphasizing the unchanged India-US trade deal.

He described relations with India as "fantastic" and called it a "fair deal" with a "little flip," where India pays 18% reciprocal tariffs while the US enjoys zero duties on its exports.

Trump vowed alternative measures, like a new 10% global tariff, insisting nothing changes for India with context to the recently announced India-US trade deal.

India’s Gain or Loss?

From India's point of view, the Supreme Court IEEPA tariffs decision is a major win, slashing risks of sudden tariff shocks on key exports like engineering goods, textiles, chemicals, and gems.

It restores trade predictability, potentially enabling refunds for struck-down duties and boosting $55% of India's US exports now tariff-free.

Indian businesses in auto components and pharmaceuticals gain relief, aligning with New Delhi's push for balanced US-India trade.

While the February 2026 India-US trade framework remains intact, reducing US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, with zero-duty access for pharmaceuticals, gems, and high-value items.

India cuts tariffs on US industrial and agricultural products, unlocking $500 billion in purchases for supply chain resilience. This paves the way for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), focusing on energy, tech, and manufacturing amid the Trump tariffs era.

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, Trump announced a new 10% global tariff today, effective almost immediately via executive order, which adds pressure on non-covered exports in the India-US trade Deal.

Trump's Response to Supreme Court Ruling

Trump labeled the Supreme Court ruling "deeply disappointing" but insisted "nothing changes" for the India-US trade deal when asked about its impact. He affirmed the agreement remains on track for signing by late March 2026.

Trump reacted defiantly to the Supreme Court ruling by announcing an executive order for a 10% global tariff under Section 122, capped at 150 days without legislative renewal.

“Income coming in from tariffs will increase,” claimed the decision, “made my ability to impose tariffs more powerful,” by unlocking new pathways, said US President Donald Trump in response to the US Supreme Court ruling.

Trump declared, “I will go in a stronger direction now,” adding provocatively, “I could do anything I want to do, but I can’t charge any money,” while asserting his right to impose embargoes.



















