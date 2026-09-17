/'India will protect its trade and economic interests': MEA on US' Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariff

New Delhi said India has made clear its resolve to take all necessary steps to safeguard its trade and economic interests. The government will also work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications of these developments.



India is currently the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, while the new legislation gives the US president the authority to impose unprecedented tariffs as a punitive measure. However, Indian refiners have already been turning to the US, Brazil, Canada, Venezuela and African markets to secure additional supplies and diversify their sources of crude imports.