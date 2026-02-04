India wins Arab world’s support against terror – Pakistan left reeling

New Delhi: India and the Arab world agreed to work together on terrorism and global security. Without any public fanfare, New Delhi won the support of 22 Arab countries for zero tolerance on terrorism through the New Delhi Declaration.

The agreement was signed after the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with the League of Arab States. It placed terrorism among the most serious threats to global peace and security. Every form of terror was condemned. The message carried regional weight and global intent.

The declaration came as India hosted Arab foreign ministers on its own soil. The consensus showed sustained diplomatic work rather than sudden alignment. Pakistan found no space to counter the narrative that emerged.

The declaration also pushed for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The present structure was described as outdated and misaligned with present global realities. Expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership received full backing.

Long-standing demands by India and other emerging powers gained fresh momentum. The document recorded strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Concerns emerged over the misuse of drones and advanced technologies by terrorist groups.

Worries also surfaced over terror financing through arms and drug trafficking. Commitment was expressed toward decisive action against globally banned terrorists and their networks, with special reference to listings under the UNSC 1267 sanctions framework.

India’s diplomacy focussed on consensus building rather than confrontation. The outcome placed Muslim-majority nations on a shared platform against terrorism. The alignment weakened narratives that rely on religious identity to shield violent extremism.

The declaration also reaffirmed support for lasting peace in West Asia. Backing was expressed for a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. Support was extended to recent ceasefire outcomes in Gaza. Appreciation followed for mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Algeria.

The global order received criticism. The present international system was described as disconnected from ground realities. Strong emphasis fell on a fair and representative multilateral setup.

India’s leadership role in the Voice of Global South initiative earned praise. Global South cooperation was seen as essential for balanced global governance.

Economic ties formed another pillar of the meeting. India-Arab trade already exceeds 240 billion dollars. New pathways for deeper engagement were discussed. Plans were announced for the first India-Arab Startup Conclave. A space cooperation working group is scheduled for 2027. The third ministerial meeting is set for 2028.

Across the border, the declaration triggered visible unease. Commentary in Pakistan showed concern over India’s growing influence in the Arab world. Calls emerged for Islamabad to strengthen economic and diplomatic engagement with Arab nations. The fear centered on losing strategic space to New Delhi.

References resurfaced to earlier moments of silence from Islamic blocs during policy decisions. The message was that India had changed the conversation on terrorism without raising its voice. The alignment spoke louder than protest ever could.