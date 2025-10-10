Advertisement
EXERCISE KONKAN-25

Indian And UK Navies Demonstrate High-Intensity Maritime Operations In Exercise KONKAN-25

|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 03:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Indian And UK Navies Demonstrate High-Intensity Maritime Operations In Exercise KONKAN-25(Photo Source- Indian Navy)

Aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations, the Indian Navy and the UK's Royal Navy began the bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 off the western coast of India on October 5. 

The Sea Phase of this crucial bilateral exercise concluded on October 8, 2025, following a series of high-intensity naval operations “aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational readiness, and maritime cooperation.”

During the sea phase, participating naval forces engaged in a wide range of complex maritime operations.

These maritime operations included carrier-based fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning (AEW) helicopters, and shore-based maritime reconnaissance aircraft that executed Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air combat and integrated air defence drills.

These operations reaffirmed the reach, flexibility, and readiness of deck-based air assets to operate anywhere, anytime.

Similarly, surface gunnery exercises, underway replenishment runs, and coordinated Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations were conducted.

Maritime patrol aircraft and ASW helicopters operated in close coordination with surface and subsurface platforms, demonstrating tactical synergy and professional excellence.

“The exercise maintained a high operational tempo, highlighting the capabilities and preparedness of both navies in multi-domain warfare scenarios,” said a Naval official.

The Sea Phase concluded with a ceremonial steampast, during which participating units exchanged traditional naval courtesies.

The ships have proceeded to respective ports to commence the Harbour Phase, which will include joint professional exchanges, collaborative activities, and cultural engagements.

After the conclusion of Exercise Konkan-2025 with the Indian Navy, UK CSG 25 is scheduled to participate in a one-day exercise with the Indian Air Force off the western coast of India on October 14, prior to continuing with her planned deployment.

Exercise Konkan-2025 will serve as a platform to consolidate strategic ties, enhance interoperability and contribute to regional maritime stability.

