/Indian Army establishes field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | DNA Analysis

The Indian Army has established a fully operational field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad, India's humanitarian assistance mission aimed at supporting the country's disaster relief efforts. The medical facility, set up within 72 hours of the team's arrival, is providing emergency treatment and surgical care to those injured in the devastating June 24 earthquake, which claimed nearly 1,500 lives, injured over 32,000 people, and caused widespread destruction across Caracas and other major cities.