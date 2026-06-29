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  • /Indian Army establishes field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | DNA Analysis

Indian Army establishes field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | DNA Analysis

The Indian Army has established a field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, providing emergency medical care within 72 hours of deployment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
Indian Army establishes field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | DNA Analysis

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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