/Indian Army establishes field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad | DNA Analysis

The Indian Army has established a fully operational field hospital in earthquake-hit Venezuela as part of Operation Amistad, India's humanitarian assistance mission aimed at supporting the country's disaster relief efforts. The medical facility, set up within 72 hours of the team's arrival, is providing emergency treatment and surgical care to those injured in the devastating June 24 earthquake, which claimed nearly 1,500 lives, injured over 32,000 people, and caused widespread destruction across Caracas and other major cities.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the Indian Army’s humanitarian mission in Venezuela, highlighting how the force's motto, "Seva Parmo Dharma" (Service is the Highest Duty), is reflected in its disaster relief operations overseas and the significance of Operation Amistad.
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Under the mission, India has dispatched 35 tonnes of medicines and food supplies along with a 41-member medical team from the Indian Army's 60th Parachute Field Hospital. The contingent departed for Venezuela on June 26, just two days after the earthquake, and swiftly established a temporary hospital to provide critical healthcare support to victims.
The earthquake is estimated to have caused nearly 9 billion dollars in damage, equivalent to around 10 percent of Venezuela's GDP, creating an urgent need for both medical assistance and long-term reconstruction. The Indian Army's deployment is intended to ease the burden on Venezuelan authorities by providing specialised emergency medical care.
The 60th Parachute Field Hospital holds a distinguished place in military history as the world's first airborne medical unit. Originally raised in 1942 during British rule, the formation served in the Second World War against Japan before being redesignated as the Parachute Field Ambulance in 1945. Following India's Independence, it became known as the 60th Parachute Field Regiment.
During the Korean War (1950–1954), the unit treated more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians without participating in combat, relying solely on medical expertise to save lives. Its humanitarian service earned its personnel lasting recognition, with members of the unit continuing to be remembered as "angels" in South Korea.
The rapid establishment of the emergency medical facility in Venezuela has drawn appreciation from the country's authorities. Venezuelan representatives visiting the field hospital expressed gratitude to India and the Indian Army for extending timely humanitarian assistance during one of the country's most challenging natural disasters.
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