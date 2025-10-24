Indian Astronomer Captures Mesmerising View Of Comet Lemmon Lighting Up Ladakh’s 'Quiet Skies,' WATCH

A Celestial Spectacle in Ladakh: The tranquil skies of Hanle, Ladakh, recently came alive with a dazzling cosmic display. Indian astronomer Dorje Angchuk captured a breathtaking video of Comet Lemmon, its luminous green tail cutting through the night like a brushstroke of starlight. The clip, shared on social media, quickly captivated stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

“Even in the quiet skies of Hanle, Comet Lemmon shares its stage with the ever-growing traces of human presence,” wrote Angchuk, who serves as an engineer at the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle, in his post accompanying the video.

The Journey of Comet Lemmon

Comet Lemmon, officially discovered by the Mount Lemmon Survey on January 3, 2024, has been steadily moving through our solar system, growing brighter with each passing week. According to NASA, the comet is currently heading toward the inner Solar System and is expected to swing past the Sun on November 8, after making its closest approach to Earth on October 21.

While predicting the brightness of comets is often tricky, NASA remains optimistic. “Comet Lemmon could become visible to the unaided eye,” the agency noted, adding that it will be most prominent in the predawn skies until mid-October, before shifting to the evening sky later in the month.

Astronomers estimate the comet could reach a magnitude of 4 around October 31-November 1, making it one of the most spectacular skywatching events of the season.

Social Media in Awe

The breathtaking video sparked a wave of admiration online. Social media users couldn’t help but marvel at the serene beauty of the cosmic visitor against Ladakh’s pristine skies.

One user commented, “So beautiful! Weather has not been kind for us. How long will it be visible?”. Another wrote, “Really amazing, sir, well done!”

A third added, “Anyone who has been to Hanle will always have the magic etched in their hearts forever.”

A Reminder of Cosmic Beauty

Hanle, known for its crystal-clear skies and minimal light pollution, remains one of India’s top locations for astronomical observation. Through Angchuk’s lens, the world got a glimpse of not just a passing comet, but a moment that captures the timeless wonder of the universe, a reminder that even in silence, the cosmos is always speaking.

