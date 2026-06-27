/Indian CEO, Chhattisgarh-based firm sanctioned by US for 'fueling' Sudan war

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on eight individuals and entities, including an Indian national and a Chhattisgarh-based explosives manufacturer, for their alleged involvement in procurement and recruitment networks that have helped fuel Sudan’s civil war.
In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the sanctioned networks have enabled both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to sustain and escalate the conflict, aggravating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
Those designated include Indian national Alok Choudhari, Chief Executive Officer of SBL Energy Limited, based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and the company itself.
The US Treasury Department alleged that SBL Energy supplied explosives and related materials to the Sudan-based Target Multiactivities Company Ltd (TMAC). TMAC is controlled by Sudan’s Defence Industries System (DIS) through the Giad Industrial Group, both of which were previously sanctioned by the United States.
The Treasury further claimed that the explosives provided by SBL Energy were later used in bombs deployed by the Sudanese Armed Forces.
"SBL, whose chief executive officer is Indian national Alok Choudhari, has supplied TMAC with over 200 shipments of explosives and explosives-related materiel since 2024," the statement said.
OFAC designated SBL Energy under Executive Order 14098 for allegedly providing material support to TMAC, while Alok Choudhari was sanctioned in his capacity as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
OFAC designated SBL Energy under Executive Order 14098 for allegedly providing material support to TMAC, while Alok Choudhari was sanctioned in his capacity as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.
The sanctions also target Sudan-based firms Target Multiactivities Company Ltd. and Ports Engineering Company Ltd., Sudanese national Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani, and three individuals from Panama and Colombia connected to an alleged recruitment network accused of deploying former Colombian military personnel to fight for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Following the announcement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Trump administration remains committed to advancing peace in Sudan.
"The networks profiting from the conflict in Sudan jeopardise the prospects for the humanitarian truce that the Sudanese people desperately need," Bessent said.
The United States also called on both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately accept an unconditional three-month humanitarian ceasefire, and urged external actors to halt all financial and military support to the warring parties.
Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property belonging to the designated individuals and entities within the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked. US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.
With ANI inputs...
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