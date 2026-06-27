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Indian CEO, Chhattisgarh-based firm sanctioned by US for 'fueling' Sudan war

The United States has sanctioned eight individuals and entities, including Indian national Alok Choudhari and Chhattisgarh-based SBL Energy Limited, over allegations of supporting procurement and recruitment networks linked to Sudan's ongoing civil war.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Indian CEO, Chhattisgarh-based firm sanctioned by US for 'fueling' Sudan war
Image Credit: (LinkedIn/Alok Choudhari)

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