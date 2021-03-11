हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka

Indian envoy Gopal Baglay offers prayers at Ram Setu in Sri Lanka

High Commissioner offered prayers at Ramsethu the connecting bridge between India & Sri Lanka  for centuries. 

Credits: Twitter

Colombo: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay offered prayers at Ram Setu in Sri Lanka on Thursday (March 11).

Baglay was seen praying with a holy man who was assisting him with the rituals.

He prayed 4 reinforcement of strong bonds between the people of India & Sri Lanka, recalling their millennia-old links & the role of historical structures in creating these links," tweeted by the High Commission of India in Colombo.

Earlier in the day, Baglay also visited the Thiruketheeswaram Temple in Northern Province and attended Shivratri pooja today in Sri Lanka.

