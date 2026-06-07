Indian man shot dead during 'fake' pizza delivery in US, family claims deadly trap

In a shocking incident, an Indian youth working part-time as a pizza delivery executive was shot dead in Philadelphia after receiving what is suspected to be a fake pizza order. The victim, identified as Anshul Kuncha from Telangana, had gone to the United States for higher studies and was working to support himself. His family believes he was deliberately lured into a trap.

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Who was Anshul Kuncha?

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Anshul Kuncha (28), a native of Telangana, went to the US in 2023 to pursue a Master's degree in Business Administration. He secured a job at a multinational company and also worked part-time as a pizza delivery executive on weekends to earn extra money.

He was shot multiple times, resulting in his death in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to reports, Anshul was shot at point-blank range when he went to a location to deliver a pizza order that is alleged to have been fake.

Family claims fake pizza order was used as a trap

According to information received by his family in Gundlapochampally of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana, the youth was killed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

His family has claimed that he had gone to deliver a 'fake' pizza order to a deserted location past midnight. According to reports cited by the family, two masked gunmen carrying backpacks were seen in the area around the time of the attack.

The two unidentified men allegedly opened fire and shot Anshul multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene. He later died from his injuries. The family believes that the attackers had planned the crime and used the delivery order to lure him to the location.

Anshul's family alleged that the pizza delivery was a trap to kill him. They pointed out that nothing was stolen from the victim, raising questions about the motive behind the killing.

"He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," IANS quoted Anshul's sister Tanvi as saying.

Previous incident raises more questions

Anshul's family also said that Anshul had previously been the victim of a robbery in the US. During that incident, his chain, phone and cash were stolen. However, he had never faced such a serious attack before.

Family seeks help to bring body back to India

Anshul's family has appealed to the Central and State governments to help bring his body back to India. US authorities are expected to hand over the body on Monday. The family has requested that the process be expedited so that the body can be brought home without delay and the last rites can be performed, IANS reported.

Indian Consulate extends support to family

The Consulate General of India in New York has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Anshul Kuncha and said that it is in touch with local authorities and the bereaved family while extending all possible assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X.

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