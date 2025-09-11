Indian Military Contingent Departs For Russia: Full Story Behind JAPAD 2025 Exercise

New Delhi: At a time of global political turbulence, India continues to maintain a careful balance in its foreign relations. An Indian military contingent has departed for Russia to participate in the multinational exercise JAPAD 2025. Simultaneously, a Russian military team is expected in India next month for its own exercises. Indian forces are also engaged in joint drills with the United Sates in Alaska.

The exercise is being held at the Mulino training grounds in Nizhny, Russia, from September 10 to 16. Over 20 nations, including China and Pakistan, have sent troops and observers. Belarus is also co-hosting the event alongside Russia.

Indian Contingent For Russia

The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday that India’s participation in JAPAD 2025 will strengthen defense cooperation and deepen mutual trust with Russia. The contingent consists of 65 personnel: 57 from the Indian Army, 7 from the Air Force and 1 from the Navy.

Leadership is provided by a battalion from the Kumaon Regiment alongside personnel from other branches of the Indian armed forces.

Focus On Military Cooperation

The exercise aims to enhance military collaboration, improve interoperability and provide participating forces a platform to share techniques in conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

According to a senior officer, the drills will focus on company-level tactical exercises in open and flat terrain. Soldiers will carry out joint planning, tactical maneuvers and specialised weapon skills.

The exercise offers a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate effectively in a multinational combat environment.