Indian national among 2 killed after projectile falls in Saudi Arabia's residential area

Two people were killed and 12 others injured when a projectile struck a residential area in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Reuters reported.

According to the Saudi Civil Defense, the incident occurred earlier in the day in Al-Kharj city, where the projectile hit a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company.

The Civil Defense reported that the two deceased were foreign nationals, one from India and one from Bangladesh, while all 12 injured individuals were Bangladeshi residents.

"The official spokesperson for Civil Defense stated that Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, in addition to material damage," the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said in a social media post.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims.

New Delhi's advisory for Indian citizens in Saudi Arabia

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines, which has been issued by the local authorities.

"All Indian nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy," the embassy said its statement.

The embassy stated that its offices in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah, along with VFS-managed services, are operating normally, and consular camps are being held regularly.

It added that several airlines continue flights between Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and various Indian cities, with both Indian and Saudi carriers resuming regular schedules in Jeddah and Madinah. Indian nationals wishing to return to India can book these flights based on seat availability.