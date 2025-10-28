Indian National Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Two Teenagers On Lufthansa Flight From Chicago To Germany

An Indian national has been charged in the United States for allegedly stabbing two teenage passengers with a metal fork aboard a Lufthansa flight traveling from Chicago to Frankfurt, prompting an emergency diversion to Boston. According to the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, 28-year-old Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He was arrested upon landing at Boston Logan International Airport on October 25, 2025, and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

The criminal complaint alleges that during Lufthansa Flight 431, Usiripalli attacked two 17-year-old male passengers seated near him. Following meal service, one of the minors, identified in court documents as “Minor A,” was lightly asleep when he awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Usiripalli then allegedly struck him in the shoulder with a metal fork. Moments later, Usiripalli is said to have lunged at “Minor B,” seated next to Minor A, and stabbed him in the back of the head, causing a laceration.

Flight attendants and passengers intervened to restrain Usiripalli, but according to the affidavit, he became increasingly erratic—raising his hand in the shape of a gun, pretending to pull a trigger in his mouth, slapping a nearby female passenger, and attempting to strike a crew member.

Due to the disturbance, the flight was diverted to Boston, where law enforcement officials took Usiripalli into custody.

Court records indicate that Usiripalli, who previously entered the US on a student visa, had been enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies but currently does not hold lawful immigration status.

If convicted, Usiripalli faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Allegra Flamm of the Major Crimes Unit, with investigative assistance from the FBI’s Boston Division, Massachusetts State Police, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officials emphasized that the details in the complaint are allegations and that the defendant remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.