'Remain vigilant at all times': India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel

India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions, urging citizens to remain extremely cautious and alert in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

ADVISORY



In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

2. Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions… pic.twitter.com/SBWmNLgIsS February 28, 2026

In a statement released by the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, it has advised Indian nationals to strictly follow all safety guidelines and instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The embassy directed citizens to regularly check updated instructions available at https://oref.org.il/eng.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has further asked Indian nationals to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces. Citizens have also been urged to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to closely monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely information.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also said that, in case of emergencies, Indian nationals can contact the mission through its 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The embassy added that it remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities and will issue further updates as the situation develops.

(This is a developing story.)