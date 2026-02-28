Advertisement
World'Remain vigilant at all times': India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel
IRAN ISRAEL CONFLICT

'Remain vigilant at all times': India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel

India issues advisory for its national in Israel

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Iran tensions, urging citizens to remain extremely cautious and alert in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

In a statement released by the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, it has advised Indian nationals to strictly follow all safety guidelines and instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The embassy directed citizens to regularly check updated instructions available at https://oref.org.il/eng.

Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has further asked Indian nationals to stay close to designated shelters and ensure they are familiar with the nearest protected spaces near their homes or workplaces. Citizens have also been urged to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and to closely monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts for timely information.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also said that, in case of emergencies, Indian nationals can contact the mission through its 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or via email at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The embassy added that it remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities and will issue further updates as the situation develops.

(This is a developing story.)

