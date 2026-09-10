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Indian-origin couple donates $20 million for US college, to be named after them

An Indian-origin engineer couple, Vikas and Anuradha Sinha, has donated $20 million to the University of North Texas to establish an AI and advanced analytics college that will bear their name.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Indian-origin couple donates $20 million for US college, to be named after them
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Indian-origin couple donates $20 million for US college, to be named after them
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