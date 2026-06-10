Horror in London: Indian-origin couple, 9-year-old disabled son dies after fall from 36th-floor luxury flat

An Indian-origin finance consultant, his wife, and their disabled nine-year-old son died after falling from the balcony of a South London luxury high-rise, triggering widespread shock. While police are investigating the tragedy as a suspected murder-suicide, close friends of the family are already challenging that theory.

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The tragedy happened on May 27 at a 46-storey apartment complex. Witnesses saw people fall from the 36th floor, where the family lived, and emergency workers raced to the scene. But according to officials, they were too late. Rakesh Pai, 47, his wife Aditi Paralkar, 46, and their nine-year-old son, Sid, were all pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

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Now, investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Was it a murder-suicide?

Local MP Neil Coyle shared some painful details in a letter to neighbours. The young boy, he wrote, had been born in the UK and had lived with severe illnesses since birth. Police believe that the child's condition may have pushed the parents toward what Coyle called a "horrendous decision." He added that some local residents had seen the fall happen.

The couple, known to friends as Robin and Adi, worked in finance and construction consulting. Their search for help had taken them far. They moved to India in 2020 to find treatment for Sid, then returned to the UK in 2025 when his health did not improve.

Friends and neighbours react

While police look into a possible murder-suicide, those who knew the family are struggling to accept it, with one of the couple's friends terming the incident as "completely out of character" and stating that while Aditi had clearly been struggling due to her child's illness, her husband Rakesh was handling the pressure well.

"None of this makes sense to us, because while it was obvious that Adi was struggling, Robin was the composed one of the two. He was actually handling things quite well given Sid's illness and the pressure they were all under," The Telegraph quoted the friend as saying.

Meanwhile, contrasting reports have also emerged, with a person close to the family saying that caring for her seriously ill son had taken a heavy toll on Aditi's mental health. The source claimed that she had been under immense emotional strain for years. A neighbour, meanwhile, reported hearing shouting and screaming from the flat in the weeks before the tragedy.

What happens next?

Metropolitan Police are treating the deaths as "unexpected." Work is underway to formally identify the three. The family's relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Senior coroner (a person whose job is to find out the causes of death of people who have died in violent or unusual ways) Julian Morris confirmed his office is involved and is assisting the police with their ongoing investigation. An official inquest will be held later to determine the exact cause of death. A date for it has not yet been set.

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