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Indian-origin woman, friend crushed to death by NYC subway train - What actually happened?

Two 24-year-old New Jersey friends, Malaika Chitre and Navam Kaul, were killed after being struck by a No. 4 subway train at Manhattan’s Spring Street station, with investigators examining how they ended up on the tracks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Indian-origin woman, friend crushed to death by NYC subway train - What actually happened?

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Indian-origin woman, friend crushed to death by NYC subway train - What actually happened?
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