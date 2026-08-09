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Indian-origin woman Himanshi Khurana's partner arrested 7 months after her murder in Canada

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Toronto nearly seven months after his Indian-origin partner, Himanshi Khurana, was found murdered in December 2025, with police charging him with first-degree murder.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Indian-origin woman Himanshi Khurana's partner arrested 7 months after her murder in Canada
Image Credit: X/@CrimewatchTO, @SarpanchMika

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Indian-origin woman Himanshi Khurana's partner arrested 7 months after her murder in Canada
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