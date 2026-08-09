A 32-year-old man has been arrested nearly seven months after his Indian-origin partner was found murdered in Toronto, Canada.
Himanshi Khurana, 30, was discovered dead at a residence in Toronto on December 20, in what police have described as an act of intimate partner violence.
Her partner, Abdul Ghafoori, who is also from Toronto, was subsequently wanted by police on a charge of first-degree murder.
He was arrested on Friday at a Toronto airport, according to a police statement released on Saturday.
Officers from Toronto’s fugitive squad and homicide unit worked with national and international law-enforcement agencies to return him to Canada, the statement noted, without disclosing the country from which he had been brought back.
The night Himanshi Khurana was murdered
Himanshi Khurana was found dead on the night of December 19, marking Toronto’s 40th homicide of 2025.
Toronto Police reported receiving information at approximately 10:41 pm about a woman missing from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area and immediately began a search. Her body was discovered inside a residence in the same locality the following morning at around 6:30 am.
Following preliminary inquiries, police classified the death as a homicide. As the investigation continued, they established that Ghafoori and Khurana had been in an intimate partner relationship.
They issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest and also released his photograph, urging the public to share any information about him.
India’s response
The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep shock at Himanshi Khurana’s death and stated that it was extending every possible assistance to her family.
"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief," it had said in a post on X.
"The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities," it said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.