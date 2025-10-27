Indian-Origin Woman Raped In UK In Suspected ‘Racially Aggravated Attack’: Reports

The West Midlands Police has issued a statement informing about the investigation of the rape of a woman in her 20s in Walsall, and stated that the case is being treated as a "racially aggravated attack". Meanwhile, several media reports have claimed that the woman is allegedly of Indian-origin.

"We’re investigating after a woman in her 20s was raped in Walsall in what we are treating as a racially aggravated attack," the police statement read.

"We were called just after 7.15 pm last night to concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street. Officers established that she had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know. She is now being supported by our officers following the attack, in the Park Hall area of Walsall," it added.

According to the police, the attacker is a white male, in his 30s, with short hair, and was wearing dark clothing.

"This evening we are releasing CCTV footage of the suspect. If you know who he is, call us on 999 immediately, quoting log 4027," the statement continued.

According to the statement, Det Supt Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation, said, "This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible."

"We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it’s vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time," the cop added.

Furthermore, Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said, "Our focus right now is on supporting the investigators in identifying and arresting the attacker. “Walsall is a diverse area, and we know the fear and concern that this awful attack will cause, in our communities."

Preet Kaur Gill, the Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, in a post on X, expressed deep shock and said "saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape this time in Walsall."