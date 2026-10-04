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Indian-run Kusum pharma plant in Ukraine destroyed in Russian drone attacks, 1 killed

An Indian-owned Kusum Group pharmaceutical plant in Ukraine’s Sumy region was heavily damaged in a Russian drone strike that killed one person and injured several others.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Indian-run Kusum pharma plant in Ukraine destroyed in Russian drone attacks, 1 killed
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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