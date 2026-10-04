/Indian-run Kusum pharma plant in Ukraine destroyed in Russian drone attacks, 1 killed

A pharmaceutical plant in Ukraine’s Sumy region, owned by India’s Kusum Group, was targeted in a Russian drone strike, leaving one person dead and several others injured, NDTV reported.
The attack caused extensive damage to the main structure of the facility, which was reported to be largely destroyed. Officials said the number of casualties and injured could change as the assessment of the incident continues.
Visuals from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke rising from the area where the drones struck.
The Kusum Group was established in 1994 as a distributor exporting Indian medicines to Ukraine. The group is currently headed by Indian national Rajeev Gupta.
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