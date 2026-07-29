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'Highest priority': India responds as 13 Indian sailors remain stranded at Ukraine port

The embassy said it is coordinating with authorities to ensure their safety as drone and missile attacks continue near the Black Sea harbour.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
'Highest priority': India responds as 13 Indian sailors remain stranded at Ukraine port
Image Credit: X/@sidhant.

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