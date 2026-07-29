/'Highest priority': India responds as 13 Indian sailors remain stranded at Ukraine port

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the situation of Indian seafarers stranded aboard cargo vessel MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. The embassy said the matter has been given the highest priority and officials are working with concerned authorities to ensure the safety of all Indians onboard. The situation comes as attacks continue near the Black Sea harbour.
The Indian Embassy said it is in regular contact with authorities regarding the vessel and its crew.
In a post on X, the embassy said, "A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard."
A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard. @MEAIndia— India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) July 29, 2026
Indian embassy in Ukraine statement— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 29, 2026
"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard" https://t.co/Y9hEPUIUaP
The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said that 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members stranded aboard the vessel at Chornomorsk port.
The union said the crew is facing a dangerous situation as drone and missile attacks continue in areas near the strategic Black Sea port.
According to the FSUI, the sailors are living in fear due to the possibility of attacks near the vessel.
The FSUI appealed to the Indian government and other stakeholders to act quickly to protect the crew.
The union urged the government, shipowners, the vessel's flag state and other authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the crew and arrange their evacuation and return home.
The FSUI also shared a video said to be recorded from the vessel. The footage showed smoke rising from areas around the ship, highlighting the security concerns near the port.
The latest appeal comes after several recent incidents involving merchant vessels operating near Ukraine's southern coastline.
The Black Sea has become an increasingly risky area for civilian shipping as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.
Following recent attacks affecting merchant vessels, India summoned diplomats from both Russia and Ukraine to express concern over repeated strikes impacting civilian shipping.
New Delhi also called for the safety and security of commercial vessels and civilian seafarers operating in international waters amid the ongoing conflict.
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