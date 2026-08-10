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Indian student allegedly kills US girlfriend, arrested at Germany airport

An Indian national has been arrested in Germany after allegedly fleeing the US following the suspected murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Arizona, with investigators also examining prior abuse allegations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Indian student allegedly kills US girlfriend, arrested at Germany airport
Image Credit: X/@HomolanderOnX

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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