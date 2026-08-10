/Indian student allegedly kills US girlfriend, arrested at Germany airport

A 20-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Germany after allegedly strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend in Arizona and attempting to flee the United States. According to US media reports, Varun Batchigari is suspected of first-degree murder in the death of college student Julissa Rubi Salazar, who was found dead in her apartment near the University of Arizona in Tucson on Thursday.
According to police, Salazar’s family requested a welfare check after growing concerned about her. When officers arrived at the apartment around 4 p.m. local time, they found the teenager unresponsive and showing signs of trauma, the Tucson Police Department reported. Investigators later identified Batchigari, Salazar’s boyfriend, as the primary suspect. Local news channel KOLD reported that detectives believe he took her phone and credit cards and then sent multiple messages to her mother.
The hunt for Batchigari started once police learned he had fled Tucson. He went to Tucson International Airport and caught a flight to Houston, then continued on another flight headed for Berlin, Germany. Authorities believe he was trying to return to India.
An arrest warrant was issued while investigators followed his movements. According to the Tucson Police Department, Arizona authorities collaborated with federal agents to find and take Batchigari into custody after his arrival in Germany. He is expected to be extradited to Arizona to face a first-degree murder charge and be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.
The case has also focused attention on Batchigari’s relationship with Salazar and the surrounding claims of abuse. According to KOLD, Salazar had intended to end the relationship after suffering sexual assault and abusive treatment.
Her roommates reportedly grew worried in the days leading up to her death when they heard loud screaming from Salazar’s room on August 5. They later reached out to her to confirm she was safe and received a reply stating she was fine and that the incident had been nothing more than an argument.
Investigators are also examining claims related to Batchigari’s earlier behaviour. Records cited by The New York Post show he faced an open criminal case in Pima County Court over an allegation of assault, knowingly causing injury, that was filed on May 26. In addition, one woman reportedly informed investigators that Batchigari had sexually assaulted her on Halloween, though she did not report the alleged incident at the time.
Batchigari had been enrolled in a business analytics program at the University of Arizona. His studies there were reportedly ended early, however, when he was expelled after a fight. Reports also indicate he had a prior history of domestic violence allegations, as per the report.
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