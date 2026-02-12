Advertisement
NewsWorldIndian Student Jaahnavi Kandulas death: Seattle to pay Rs 262 crore in settlement
INDIAN STUDENT DEATH

Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Seattle to pay Rs 262 crore in settlement

The family of Jahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a Seattle police attack by a speeding police officer in 2021, has received a USD 3.2 million (Rs 262 crore) settlement from the city, her lawyer said on Thursday. This is a major victory after a years-long legal battle over the tragic incident, which sparked worldwide outrage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Seattle to pay Rs 262 crore in settlementAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

(This is a developing story.)

