Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Seattle to pay Rs 262 crore in settlement
The family of Jahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a Seattle police attack by a speeding police officer in 2021, has received a USD 3.2 million (Rs 262 crore) settlement from the city, her lawyer said on Thursday. This is a major victory after a years-long legal battle over the tragic incident, which sparked worldwide outrage.
(This is a developing story.)
