Indian Student Killed In Dallas Gas Station Shooting

A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad, Chandrashekar Pole, was shot dead while working at a gas station in Dallas, Texas. Pole, who had moved to the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies after completing his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad, was reportedly killed by an unidentified assailant late last night.

Chandrashekar Pole had moved to the US in 2023 to pursue higher studies after completing his bachelor’s degree in dental surgery in Hyderabad. He finished his master’s six months ago and had been seeking full-time employment while working part-time at a gas station.

The family has requested government assistance to repatriate his body from the US.

BRS MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T Harish Rao visited the Pole family in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Later in a post on X, Rao expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a tragic loss. He noted that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who had completed his BDS and gone to Dallas for higher studies, was killed in a shooting.

Former minister T Harish Rao said witnessing the grief of his parents, who had high hopes for his future, was heartbreaking. Rao urged the state government to take swift action to ensure that Pole’s body is brought back to his hometown.

"It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning. The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members. We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," Rao said in a post on X.