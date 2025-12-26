Indian Student Shivank Avasthi Shot Dead Near University of Toronto; Indian Consulate Expresses 'Deep Anguish'

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has been quoted as exuding "profound shock and anguish" over the tragic shooting death of a young Indian doctoral student in a shooting near the University of Toronto's Scarborough Campus. This incident is only the second violent death of an Indian national in as many days.

The victim has been identified as Shivank Avasthi, who was found by the Toronto Police forces in the area surrounding the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road on Tuesday with a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, he was found dead at the spot.

Consulate Coordinates Aid To Bereaved Families

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate General confirmed that it is fully collaborating with the Canadian law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out.

“We are deeply distressed by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shivank Avasthi in a shooting case. We are in contact with his family and providing all possible help to them,” stated the Consulate in an official press release regarding this unfortunate incident of shooting of an Indian citizen in Canada.

Following reports in the Toronto Sun, there has been an immediate lockdown on a nearby university campus due to the occurrence. Witnesses stated that the shooters were long gone when the police arrived, according to reports made on Friday morning.

Spade Of Violence: Second Murder In A Week

Avasthi's death is the 41st homicide recorded for the year. This comes hot on the heels of the death of Himanshi Khurana, who is a 30-year-old Indian citizen and a resident of the city.

Khurana was found dead earlier this week but was attributed to ‘intimate partner violence’ by investigators. There is now a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued by the Toronto Police for Abdul Ghafoori (32), who was known to the victim.

The Consulate is quoted to have ‘been astonished by the death of Khurana’ on Wednesday and said repatriation assistance is being offered to her family.

Campus Security And Community Issues

The University of Toronto Scarborough community is still on edge, shaken by the shooting of a doctoral candidate in the popular trail area. Although the police are yet to identify the motives behind Avasthi's death, the location of the crime close to the campus has ignited debate about the safety of students within the Highland Creek area.

The authorities are urging anyone with any type of footage from their dashboard cameras or any other information about any of the suspects to come forward.

