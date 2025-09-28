Indian Study Permit Approvals Fall 50%: How Canada Is Hurting Itself By Blocking Students’ Entry

New Delhi: Indian students are finding it harder than ever to study in Canada. This year, approvals for study permits have fallen sharply, creating uncertainty for thousands of aspiring students. Data from ICEF (International Consultants for Education and Fairs) shows a staggering 50% drop in approvals for Indian applicants compared to last year.

The decline is reshaping Canada’s education sector. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reports that 1,88,255 study permits were issued to Indian students in 2024. In the first seven months of 2025, only 52,765 permits were granted. If this trend continues, the total for 2025 could reach just 90,454, a 67.5% drop from 2023.

Applications are falling as well. Between January and June 2025, Canada received 1,43,485 study permit applications from all countries, including 1,04,980 new applications. Of these, only 31,580 were approved, producing a 30% approval rate. By contrast, 2024 saw 2,23,551 new applications, with 1,13,368 approvals and a 51% approval rate. Both the number of applicants and the approval rate are in decline.

Indian students form the largest international student group in Canada. In Ontario, they make up 60% of foreign students. The drop in numbers is hitting universities, which rely on international tuition fees. Many institutions have responded by increasing scholarships to attract applicants.

Its economic consequences are significant. Falling Indian student numbers could cost Ottawa 10.5 billion Canadian dollars. The impact spreads beyond universities, affecting housing, transportation, retail and services that depend on student populations. Small businesses that cater to students face the greatest pressure.

Canada’s education sector now faces an urgent challenge. Without more Indian students, universities and local economies risk major financial setbacks. Students, institutions and businesses are all watching closely as the 2025 study permit trend unfolds.