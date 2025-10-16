Indian Techie Buys Texas Home, BMW And Takes Parents On US Tour; Says -'They made Endless Sacrifices'

For many, the ultimate dream is to see their parents live the life they once only imagined. Amit Kashyap, a tech professional from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has turned that dream into reality. Now settled in Texas, he not only bought a house and a BMW for his parents but is also taking them on a tour across the United States.

Kashyap recently shared a video on Instagram showing his parents, Jeet Singh Kashyap and Kanti Devi, soaking in the view of New York City from the 104th floor of One World Trade Centre. In the clip, the couple stands by the glass, smiling as they take in the skyline, a moment filled with pride and wonder.

Amit also mentioned that his parents were as excited as children during the visit. “They felt proud while standing on the 104th floor. The ride up those 100 floors in the lift, the city lights, that feeling of being on top of the world every moment was magical. Watching them so happy is something I’ll never forget,” he shared.

From Mathura to Manhattan, the journey wasn’t just about travel but was about honouring their sacrifices in the most heartfelt way.

Turning Their Sacrifices Into Comfort

Amit Kashyap, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, has gifted his parents a life they once only hoped for. He bought a new house for them in the US and proudly shared that he now drives a BMW X7 made even more special because his parents are right there with him, enjoying the ride.

Amit reflected on the journey that brought them here. He said everything he is today is because of the sacrifices his parents made, and gifting them a home and a luxurious ride was his way of giving back. For him, seeing them comfortable and happy in a country far from where they started is the real reward.

“My parents have made countless sacrifices so I could get the best education. They sent me to one of the best schools in Mathura and saved every penny for my engineering fees by cutting their own expenses and taking loans. I still remember my mom cooking on a clay stove, her eyes filled with smoke and pain. That's when I always promised myself that one day, I’ll be so successful that I’ll change the middle-class tag of my family."

Joy Of The First International Trip:

“They were seeing the world for the first time while coming to the US, watching the clouds from the plane window. They kept talking about silly things about the plane, things they had only seen from the ground before. Those moments were so precious to me. I could also feel how proud they were of me, and those moments will stay in my heart forever.”

Speaking about his career, he mentioned, “I am a techie guy who designs, architects, and builds complex software for a major, famous bank in the USA.”