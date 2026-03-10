India's air strike on Pakistan's Murid airbase during Op Sindoor leaves building irreparable; demolished

Recent satellite images show that the Pakistan Air Force's attempts to repair and restore a critical command and control centre at its main Murid airbase near Chakwal have been unsuccessful.

According to NDTV report, a February 28 image from Vantor, indicates that the repair efforts at Murid Base have not succeeded. The central section of the building, previously damaged and covered with tarpaulins, now displays uneven pinkish-red rubble and exposed ground, suggesting demolition or collapse rather than reconstruction. The effects of the May 2025 strike remain visible almost ten months later.

"Recent imagery now confirms the structure has been completely demolished," NDTV reported citing satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

As per the report, he added that the damage suggests the strike affected not just the roof but also deeper sections of the building’s internal structure. The decision to dismantle the facility indicates the airstrike caused major structural failure within the roughly 35x30-metre building, leaving it unsafe and beyond repair.

Murid was among the ten Pakistani airbases hit by the India Air Force between 2 am and 5 am on May 10, 2025, just hours before Pakistan proposed a ceasefire. The facility detailed in this report is believed to have served as command-and-control hub for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) operating from within the base. The Indian Air Force is also reported to have struck an underground facility at the same location.

Symon further said that satellite images taken after India’s May 2025 airstrike showed damage to the building’s roof, which was later covered with tarpaulins during damage assessment. By December 2025, subsequent imagery indicated that the entire facility was draped in tarpaulins and construction mesh, implying that repair efforts had commenced.

Imagery taken on May 10, 2025, soon after the reported Indian Air Force strike, shows significant damage to the central buildings. The pattern, localized roof penetration with internal collapse rather than surface-level blast effects, indicates the likely use of penetrator warheads designed to breach reinforced structures before detonating internally. This aligns with strikes on hardened military targets, such as command centres, where munitions penetrate concrete roofs to maximize internal damage.

Although the Indian Air Force has never publicly revealed which weapons it has used to hit designated targets, the nature of the damage and distance from the Line of Control and the International border reportedly indicate the possible use of the SCALP air-to-surface precision munition launched by IAF Rafale fighters from within Indian airspace.