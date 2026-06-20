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India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance

According to the report, unlike China, India has not been deeply involved with armed border actors in Myanmar; instead New Delhi draws religious and spiritual links — reflected in President Aung Hlaing's visit to Bodh Gaya, which he has undertaken during his previous visits as well.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance
Image Credit: IANS

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