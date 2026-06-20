/India's balanced approach to Myanmar gains strategic importance

“Instability in Chin, Sagaing, Kachin, or Rakhine (states bordering or in the immediate vicinity of India) does not remain confined to Myanmar. It spills into Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland through refugee flows, arms trafficking, narcotics, insurgent movements, and social tensions. India is said to have carried out a few drone-based attacks in Myanmar territory against Indian insurgent groups. It shows the importance of having the Myanmar military on board,” the report detailed.