India's first reaction after Imran Khan injured in shooting at his convoy: 'We are keeping a close eye'

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday (November 3, 2022) injured when his convoy was shot at during a rally. The cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was leading a protest march to demand snap elections when the firing took place. Khan, who has been reportedly injured in his right leg, was taken to hospital. Reacting to the news, India said that it is keeping a close eye on the development.

'It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on firing on Imran Khan.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns firing on Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing on Imran Khan and prayed for his recovery. He also directed Pakistan's Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.

"Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics," he said.

(This is a developing story)