PAKISTAN

'India's Hindutva Extremism Danger To The World': 'Terror Exporter' Pakistan's PM Sharif At UN

At the United Nations on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India’s “Hindutva extremism” poses a serious threat to the world, while highlighting Pakistan’s victimhood of terrorism and mentioning the Jaffar Express incident. However, Pakistan has the maximum number of its nationals listed as terrorists on the UN international terror list.

|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'India's Hindutva Extremism Danger To The World': 'Terror Exporter' Pakistan's PM Sharif At UNImage: Social Media/ X

At the United Nations on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India's "Hindutva extremism" poses a serious threat to the world, while highlighting Pakistan's victimhood of terrorism and mentioning the Jaffar Express incident. However, Pakistan has the maximum number of its nationals listed as terrorists on the UN international terror list.

