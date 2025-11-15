Indigenous Kaal Bhairav Drone Roars On International Stage, Wins Silver In Croatia - India Is Now The New Powerhouse In Global Drone Warfare!

India made its presence felt on the global defence stage as the indigenous Kaal Bhairav drone won a silver medal at the 23rd International Exhibition of Innovations 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia. The win shows that Made-in-India defence technology is now competing and succeeding alongside some of the world’s best.

This moment marks more than just another trophy. It's India announcing itself as a serious player in cutting-edge defense technology, armed with a fully indigenous AI-powered combat drone that can go toe-to-toe with anything Western nations produce.

Meet Kaal Bhairav E2A2: India's AI-Powered Combat Beast

The Kaal Bhairav E2A2 is India's first AI-driven Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) autonomous combat aircraft. Built entirely by the Indian defense company Flying Wedge Defense and Aerospace, this drone represents a massive breakthrough in India's military technology capabilities.

The figures are impressive: Kaal Bhairav can fly for 30 hours at a stretch and cover 3,000 km. Its onboard systems manage mission planning, targeting and coordinated swarm actions on their own. Meaning India now has a drone platform capable of carrying out complex operations with a high level of autonomy.

Built For Future Warfare

Kaal Bhairav stands out because it’s rugged and highly adaptable. Its smart onboard systems and multi-sensor setup allow it to strike from multiple directions with precision. Even if enemies try to jam its signals something that usually forces drones to land Kaal Bhairav can continue flying and finish its mission.

Its modular build makes it useful in many roles: precise attacks, electronic warfare, wide-area maritime surveillance, and real-time information sharing on the battlefield.

Most importantly, it gives India a fully homegrown and far more affordable option compared to costly foreign drones. India has clearly entered the global drone race with confidence.

'Made In India, For The World'

After winning silver, Flying Wedge CEO Suhas Tejaskanda said: "This victory proves India's technological strength. Our goal is clear: Made in India, for the world."

He stressed why this matters strategically: "India must build its own weapons and technology to end foreign dependency. Kaal Bhairav represents completely Indian design, manufacturing, and AI innovation. This strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat."

A New Defense Powerhouse Emerges

The Croatia silver medal isn't just recognition, it's validation from the international community. Countries worldwide are reassessing India's technological capabilities. The defense export market, long controlled by the US, Russia, and China, now has a formidable new competitor. India has arrived in the global drone game and the world is paying attention.