Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831703https://zeenews.india.com/world/indigo-to-send-planes-to-bring-passengers-from-istanbul-2831703.html
NewsWorld
INDIGO

Indigo To Send Planes To Bring Passengers From Istanbul

 IndiGo passengers were stuck at Istanbul airport after their flights to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed. 

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 03:53 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indigo To Send Planes To Bring Passengers From Istanbul

New Delhi: IndiGo is sending two planes to Istanbul to bring back passengers stranded in the Turkish capital after their flight to Delhi was cancelled on Friday due to a technical issue. 

On Thursday, hundreds of IndiGo passengers were stuck at Istanbul airport after their flights to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed. They were stranded for over 24 hours, and many took to social media to complain about the delays and lack of facilities. 

There was a cascading effect on the airline's scheduled flights on the two routes. 

IndiGo, on Friday evening, said all necessary steps were taken to ensure customers were apprised and provided with refreshments and accommodation, where possible. 

On Saturday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 12, operating from Istanbul to Delhi, was cancelled due to a technical issue. 

The cancellation happened on Friday. 

The airline operates two daily flights to Istanbul with leased Boeing 777 aircraft -- one from Delhi and another from Mumbai. 

"Alternative aircraft have been arranged to transport passengers to their destination. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate their understanding in this matter," the airline said in a statement on Saturday. 

A source in the know the airline will be sending two A321 planes to Istanbul to bring the passengers from there. 

Details about the number of passengers who were booked on the cancelled flight on Friday could not be immediately ascertained. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK