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6.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Sumatra in Indonesia after deadly 7.7 tremor

The fresh tremor struck at a depth of 158 km, arriving just hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the eastern Flores region, killing dozens, triggering landslides, and prompting mass evacuations across coastal towns.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
6.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Sumatra in Indonesia after deadly 7.7 tremor
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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