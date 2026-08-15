/6.8-magnitude earthquake hits northern Sumatra in Indonesia after deadly 7.7 tremor

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Saturday at a depth of 175 kilometers from Germany's tracking station for the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake shook up other parts of the island as far as West Sumatra and Padang after a highly destructive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit eastern parts of Indonesia.
According to officials at the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency of Indonesia (BMKG), the second quake was caused by plate subduction involving an oblique normal fault system. No tsunami threat is involved in the second quake.
The first earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck at a depth of 15 kilometers and caused serious damage to coastal areas.
Local authorities reported at least 38 deaths while dozens of aftershocks continue to rattle the region. The first tsunami alert lasted for about three hours before it was called off since sensors along the coast had detected waves less than one meter tall.
Immediate operation problems were faced as a result of landslides obstructing roads:
Mass displacement: The National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia reported that approximately 2,000 people have been displaced to emergency temporary shelters.
Rescue efforts: Emergency response teams employed earth moving machinery to dig up trapped villagers who were buried underneath the landslide debris.
Infrastructure disruption: Ground trembling disrupted communication services in the region, and there was wide-spread failure of the power grid in the area.
Coastal authorities highlighted that the region has a history of a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred in 1992, causing coastal destruction and fatalities.
Australia's Tsunami Warning Centre said that both earthquakes did not pose any marine and/or land tsunami threats to Australia or its territory.
Indonesia is located in the immediate vicinity of the Pacific "Ring of Fire" tectonic arc characterized by multiple collisions of continental and oceanic tectonic plates, resulting in regular seismic activities, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
What triggered the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra?
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra was triggered by plate subduction in an oblique normal fault line at 175 km depth, according to Indonesia's BMKG.
Did the Indonesian earthquakes trigger a major tsunami?
The initial shallow 7.7 earthquake triggered a temporary tsunami warning, but BMKG lifted the advisory after tide gauges recorded minor wave fluctuations under one meter. The subsequent 6.8 tremor posed no tsunami threat.
How many casualties were reported from the earlier 7.7 earthquake?
Disaster management officials reported at least 38 deaths and roughly 2,000 displaced residents following the shallow 7.7 tremor in eastern Indonesia.
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