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NewsWorldTsunami alert lifted: Indonesia ends coastal warning hours after massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines, 5 reported dead
INDONESIA TSUNAMI

Tsunami alert lifted: Indonesia ends coastal warning hours after massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines, 5 reported dead

Indonesia's BMKG has officially lifted its tsunami warning following a 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines. At least 5 are dead as sea levels normalize.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Tsunami alert lifted: Indonesia ends coastal warning hours after massive 7.8 earthquake hits Philippines, 5 reported deadRescuers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building. (Photo: IANS)

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Monday lifted its tsunami warning, hours after ordering evacuations of northern coastal areas threatened by tsunami waves following a strong earthquake in the Philippines.

In a statement, BMKG said the tsunami warning status ended after observations showed that sea level conditions had returned to normal.

On Monday morning, minor tsunami waves were detected at several coastal monitoring stations in northern Indonesia, the agency added.

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The powerful earthquake in the Philippines has caused panic among residents in some coastal areas of northeastern Indonesia, local media reported on Monday. The tremor was felt across various cities and villages, but there have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magnitude 7.8 offshore earthquake hit waters in the southern Philippines on Monday morning. In response, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the country's northeastern coastal areas.

At least five people have been reported dead, according to a local disaster official.

Agripino Dacera, the disaster management chief in General Santos City, said authorities are still verifying the extent of the fatalities and damage, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the highest wave recorded reached 1.4 meters. 

The local media reported that some buildings collapsed and caused power outages. Tremors were felt in neighbouring provinces.

The institute issued a tsunami warning to nine coastal provinces, strongly advising residents in those areas to immediately evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland following the quake.

It is forecast that the first tsunami waves will arrive on Monday morning and continue for hours.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos ordered disaster response and monitoring efforts across affected areas and urged residents to move to higher ground for evacuation.

The quake occurred offshore near Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines, situated in one of the most seismically active areas worldwide, as per local media accounts.

The Philippines experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a zone of major tectonic plate boundaries known for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

ALSO READJapan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines

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