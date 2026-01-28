Caught on camera: Terrifying landslide video captures trucks toppling at Indonesia nickel mine

Dramatic footage has captured the frightening moment when a large secondary landslide struck a nickel mining site in North Maluku province. This viral video shows workers narrowly escaping as a wave of earth and debris roars through the PT Mega Haltim Mineral (MHM) site, knocking over heavy machinery in its path.

Escape caught on dashboard cam

The 74-second clip, reportedly filmed from a heavy road-construction vehicle, offers a first-person view of the disaster.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The escape: As the ground starts to shake, the driver can be seen hurriedly unbuckling his seat belt and jumping from the cab.

Worker panic: Outside the vehicle, several miners are visible, running for their lives as the slope above collapses into a fast-moving "river" of mud and rock.

Vehicle destruction: Moments later, another large truck nearby is pushed aside by the force of the earth before flipping onto its side. The video ends with a cloud of dust and soil as the debris engulfs the area.

On 16 January 2026, a deadly landslide hit the PT Mega Haltim Mineral (MHM) nickel mine in East Halmahera, North Maluku, Indonesia. Three workers were buried; two have been confirmed dead, while one remains missing. pic.twitter.com/Pk113VClcb — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) January 28, 2026

Safety status at PT Mega Haltim Mineral

While the visuals are alarming, there has been no official confirmation of injuries from the incident shown in the video at the PT MHM site. Local authorities are reviewing safety protocols at the North Maluku facility, which is part of Indonesia’s growing nickel industry.

National crisis: Deadly landslides surge across Java

The footage from East Halmahera appears as Indonesia faces a broader humanitarian crisis caused by relentless monsoon rains.

The West Java tragedy

Earlier this week, a devastating landslide struck Pasir Langu village in West Java’s Bandung Barat region, with the toll rising as search efforts continue.

Death toll: At least 48 people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday, with 30 victims already identified.

Missing persons: Rescue teams, supported by search-and-rescue dogs and over 800 personnel, are still looking for 32 people thought to be buried under the mud.

Military loss: Among the dead are 23 Indonesian Navy officers who were reportedly trapped while on border patrol training in the hilly area when the slope collapsed.

A "winter of disasters" for Indonesia

Climate experts warned that the 2026 monsoon season has been unusually severe. Following a major cyclone that struck Sumatra two months ago and took 1,200 lives, the current saturation of soil in hilly and mining-heavy regions has made landslides a frequent occurrence.

As rescue operations continue in West Java and damage assessments begin in East Halmahera, the nation remains on high alert for more "white-water" and soil-drift events.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar's tribute to 'smooth landings' by women pilots goes viral after fatal crash