Indonesia Races To Find Survivors After Massive Flooding; Death Toll Rises To 442, At Least 400 Still Missing

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for at least 400 missing people, many feared buried beneath landslides, after nearly a week of catastrophic flooding triggered by cyclonic rains. The government says the death toll on Sumatra has climbed to more than 442. Relief supplies have been airlifted and transported by sea to affected areas, but some villages have yet to receive any assistance. Reports have emerged of residents resorting to stealing food and water in order to survive.

Severe storms and torrential rain have devastated parts of Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka, affecting millions and leaving more than 900 people dead across the region this month.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported Sunday that 402 people remain unaccounted for in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh, with rescue teams struggling to access the worst-hit zones. Much of the destruction is centered on Sumatra Island, where thousands have been isolated for days. The cities of Central Tapanuli and Sibolga remain completely cut off.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Two warships carrying emergency aid have been dispatched from Jakarta and are expected to reach Sibolga on Monday.

BNPB says dangerous weather conditions and a lack of heavy machinery continue to hinder rescue efforts. Aid is arriving slowly, and conditions in the most isolated areas are worsening.

Videos shared on social media show desperate crowds forcing through barricades and wading through deep floodwaters to reach damaged shops for basic supplies.

Across Southeast Asia, the devastation has been immense. Monsoon rains have swamped large areas of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, killing at least 600 people across the region. Landslides, destroyed roads, and widespread communication outages have left emergency crews racing to reconnect communities.

Indonesia’s annual monsoon season, typically from June to September, brings heavy rain each year — but this season has been significantly more intense. A tropical storm system has amplified flooding, and officials say the death toll in Indonesia and Thailand is among the highest in recent years. (With agency inputs)