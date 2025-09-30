Indonesia School Collapse: 65 Students Trapped In Java Building Disaster | VIDEO
Urgent search for 65 students trapped after a partially built Islamic school building collapsed in Java, Indonesia. One student is confirmed dead in the devastating school disaster.
A minimum of 65 students are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble after a partially built building at an Islamic school on Indonesia's principal island of Java collapsed, reported the Associated Press.
The disaster claimed one confirmed death and injured dozens of other students. Rescue operations are going full speed ahead at the site of the tragedy.
