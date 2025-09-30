Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966365https://zeenews.india.com/world/indonesia-school-collapse-many-students-trapped-2966365.html
NewsWorld
INDONESIA SCHOOL COLLAPSE

Indonesia School Collapse: 65 Students Trapped In Java Building Disaster | VIDEO

Urgent search for 65 students trapped after a partially built Islamic school building collapsed in Java, Indonesia. One student is confirmed dead in the devastating school disaster.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indonesia School Collapse: 65 Students Trapped In Java Building Disaster | VIDEODozens of Students Trapped as Indonesian School Building Collapses. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

A minimum of 65 students are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble after a partially built building at an Islamic school on Indonesia's principal island of Java collapsed, reported the Associated Press.

The disaster claimed one confirmed death and injured dozens of other students. Rescue operations are going full speed ahead at the site of the tragedy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh