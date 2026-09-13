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1 killed, 102 rescued from Indonesian ship that lost contact due to bad weather; search underway

Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation after losing contact with the Virgo Transport 8 carrying 241 passengers in the Java Sea while travelling from Surabaya to Banjarmasin amid reports of bad weather.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
1 killed, 102 rescued from Indonesian ship that lost contact due to bad weather; search underway
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