/1 killed, 102 rescued from Indonesian ship that lost contact due to bad weather; search underway

1 dead, 102 of over 240 passengers rescued from Indonesian ship that lost contact with authorities after hitting bad weather.
Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation on Sunday after authorities lost contact with a passenger ship carrying more than 240 people in the Java Sea while it was travelling from East Java to South Kalimantan province, officials said.
The Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, said it received a report about two hours after contact with the Virgo Transport 8 was lost at around 2 am on Sunday. The vessel had departed from Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city in East Java province, and was heading towards Banjarmasin.
"The ship's operator reported the incident to authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather," said I Putu Sudayana, head of the Search and Rescue Office, in a video briefing.
Initial information suggested that the vessel was last located in the Java Sea, around 148 kilometres (92 miles) from a pier in Banjarmasin. According to the ship’s manifest, it was carrying 241 passengers.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties.
The vessel’s operator, PT Virgo Yoel Rihi, reported that contact with the ship had been lost and said it had departed Surabaya at 10:13 am local time on Saturday.
In response, a rescue team was deployed to the Basirih Search and Rescue pier in Banjarmasin, while a rescue vessel was sent towards the estimated last known location of the Virgo Transport 8.
Sudayana, who is coordinating the search operation, said authorities were deploying all available personnel and resources due to the large number of passengers and crew members aboard the vessel.
He said the agency was working with maritime authorities and other relevant agencies in the search operation, while also closely monitoring weather conditions in the area.
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