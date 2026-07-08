/Indus Waters Treaty row: Pakistan Army’s warning, Bilawal’s ‘war’ threat explained

New Delhi: Pakistan’s army has weighed in on the Indus Waters Treaty dispute and said it will take “all necessary measures” to protect the country’s water rights under the agreement. The statement came a day after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Islamabad was "not ready to make any compromise" on the treaty and would even be prepared to "fight a war" if required.
The latest statements add to a series of remarks from Pakistan's political and military leadership after India reiterated last week that the treaty would continue to be suspended until Pakistan stops supporting cross-border terrorism.
India put the 1960 river water-sharing pact in abeyance following the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. As part of that decision, New Delhi said it would stop sharing information with Pakistan under the agreement and would not take part in meetings related to the agreement.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 23, 2025.
The Pakistan Army made its position clear after the 276th Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday (July 6).
In a statement, Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), referred to India's position on the pact and reaffirmed Pakistan's stand.
"Taking note of India's statements regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, the forum endorsed the directives of the National Security Committee issued on April 24, 2025 and reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to safeguard its water rights under the treaty by taking all necessary measures," it said.
The statement also accused India of backing militant groups operating in Pakistan.
It alleged that "India-sponsored terrorist groups" were using areas controlled by Afghanistan's Taliban government to carry out attacks in Pakistan. The ISPR said that lasting peace and stability in the region depended on preventing such groups from using Afghan territory and added that the Taliban administration was responsible for ensuring this.
Repeating its position on Kashmir, the Pakistan Army also said it would continue supporting the “Kashmiri people's right to self-determination”. It added that lasting peace in the region depended on resolving the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Speaking at a public rally in Gilgit, Bilawal accused India of trying to use the Indus River as a weapon against Pakistan.
"We want to tell India that we will defend this treaty. We will respond. We are not ready to make any compromise on the Indus. If we have to fight a war, we are ready to fight a war," he said.
He also named the Modi government during his speech and said Pakistan would defeat it "on the field of the Indus Waters Treaty" as well.
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari @BBhuttoZardari categorically announced that #Pakistan will never #compromise on #Indus #Water #Treaty - Pakistan is ready for a #war against #India - Pakistan will #defeat #India #again - Bilawal sent loud and clear messsage to @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ncIIwZtLU0— Waqas Azeem (@Waqas_Azeem) July 6, 2026
Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear that New Delhi's position had not changed. "The Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism," it said on July 3.
The statement came days after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar warned that Pakistan did not want confrontation with India but would treat any attempt to stop its share of water under the treaty as an “act of war”.
Addressing an international seminar on the treaty in Islamabad on June 30, Dar argued that India had "no legal basis" under international law to unilaterally suspend the agreement.
Responding to Dar's remarks, the MEA had repeated that India's decision was a response to Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism. The ministry said Pakistan would have to stop backing terrorism in a credible and irreversible manner before the pact could be restored.
After India put the agreement in abeyance, Pakistan challenged the move before the Court of Arbitration in The Hague.
The court stated that India could not suspend the treaty unilaterally. However, New Delhi rejected that finding and announced that the suspension would continue.
Soon after India's decision in April 2025, Pakistan's National Security Committee had said that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan's share of water would be treated as an "act of war”.
Signed in 1960, the treaty divides the waters of six rivers between India and Pakistan.
Under the agreement, the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) came under Pakistan’s share, while the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) were allocated to India.
India has unrestricted rights over the eastern rivers, subject to a few conditions. India is allowed to use the western rivers in a limited way, including for hydropower projects and some agricultural requirements.
The treaty also set up the Permanent Indus Commission, through which officials from India and Pakistan meet to discuss projects, carry out inspections and sort out issues related to water sharing. If talks fail to settle a dispute, either side can turn to a neutral expert or approach the Court of Arbitration under the terms of the agreement.
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