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Indus Waters Treaty row: Pakistan Army’s warning, Bilawal’s ‘war’ threat explained

India put the 1960 river water-sharing pact in abeyance following the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:41 AM IST
Indus Waters Treaty row: Pakistan Army’s warning, Bilawal’s ‘war’ threat explained
Image Credit: The Indus Waters Treaty grants Pakistan control of three western rivers, including Indus River, whereas India is allowed usage of three eastern rivers. (Photo: Reuters)

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