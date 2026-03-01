Inside Ali Khamenei’s death trap: This is how Israel defence force killed him in heart of Tehran

Israel Iran war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday claimed that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a targeted airstrike inside his leadership compound in central Tehran. According to the Israeli military, the operation was carried out jointly with the United States and marked a major turning point in the long-running conflict between the two countries.

In its official statement, the Israeli military said the strike was conducted by fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force. The operation was reportedly guided by precise intelligence from military agencies.

The IDF said the compound, located in the heart of Tehran, was hit while Khamenei was present along with other senior officials. The military described the attack as carefully planned and based on accurate information about his location.

Israel said the airstrike was part of a broader campaign aimed at weakening what it called Iran’s “terror axis.”

Part of a larger military plan

Earlier the same day, the IDF announced that Israeli Air Force jets had dropped more than 1,200 munitions across Iran within 24 hours. According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted key military sites, including ballistic missile launchers and air defence systems.

The killing of Khamenei was one of several high-level targets taken out during the ongoing conflict, the military said.

Israel’s strong message

The IDF described Khamenei as the central figure behind Iran’s anti-Israel strategy since 1989. In its statement, Israel accused him of directing attacks against Israel and supporting armed groups across the Middle East.

The military said the operation sends a clear message that it will act against any threat to Israel’s security, anywhere and at any time. The reported strike is expected to further raise tensions in the region, as Iran’s response could shape the next phase of the conflict.