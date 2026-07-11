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Inside Bangkok's 'do nothing' movement: Why hundreds gathered to just sit still

For a city ranked among the world’s worst for work-life balance, an unusual 'do nothing' movement emerged with a very simple yet important message.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
Inside Bangkok's 'do nothing' movement: Why hundreds gathered to just sit still
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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