Inside Iran’s secret missile cities: How hidden tunnels beneath mountain can launch attacks in seconds

Tehran: In several parts of Iran, mountains stand above a vast underground missile network. Long tunnels store weapons deep below the surface. Some launch sites are covered by heavy doors built into the ground. As soon as the launch order comes, the doors will open and the missiles will be fired within seconds.

Military analysts believe the facilities are designed to protect weapons from air strikes and allow launches with limited warning. The system is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Thick layers of soil and concrete hide the facilities. Because of this, the launch sites are difficult to detect, and several missiles can be fired from the same place within a short time.

Iran spent decades building this capability. The story began during the long conflict between Iran and Iraq in the 1980s. Iraqi missile strikes hit Iranian cities again and again during that war. Iranian leaders realised the country needed stronger missile power and safer launch systems. Work started soon after the war ended. North Korea and China helped Tehran with technology. Early missile designs came from these partnerships. Iranian engineers slowly built their own systems from that base.

Iran now depends heavily on missiles for its defence. The country is surrounded by American military bases. It also faces threats from Israel, which is its arch rival. Iran does not officially have nuclear weapons. Because of this, missiles play a big role in its security plans. Military planners in Tehran see these underground systems as an important way to warn enemies and prevent attacks.

The tunnels create a large underground network. In some areas, missiles are kept ready to launch. They stand on rail tracks inside the tunnels. Each missile waits for its turn. When one missile is fired, machines move the next one into place. Another launch can happen soon after. This can happen again and again. The system works like a big hidden launcher under a mountain.

Above the tunnels are hidden launch doors. From the outside they look like ordinary patches of ground. Layers of soil and concrete cover the structures. Satellites pass overhead without noticing anything unusual.

During an attack these doors open for a short moment. A missile rises through the gap and the door closes soon after. The ground appears untouched again.

Iran has also shown another method during recent years. Groups of missiles move through tunnels on rail systems. The launch point can change from one place to another. Military analysts believe this movement makes targeting difficult for any enemy force.

The basic technology resembles the silo systems used by several major powers. Deep concrete chambers hold missiles ready for launch. Hydraulic doors open on command. The missile fires straight upward. Older liquid-fuel rockets required preparation time before launch. Newer solid-fuel missiles are ready inside the tunnels. Reaction time becomes much shorter.

Iran built many of its missiles using technology it first brought from other countries. Over time, it improved those designs and created its own systems. Missiles such as Shahab-3 and Sejjil are the results of those efforts. These missiles can travel about 2,000 kilometres. Many of them stay inside bases built in mountains. The rock and concrete above them help keep them safe from surveillance and air attacks.

Iran stands among a small group of countries using underground launch systems on a large scale. The United States, Russia and China maintain their own silo networks.

American intercontinental missiles are hidden under fields in states such as Montana and North Dakota. Russia operates deeply fortified launch silos designed to survive extreme attacks. China built an enormous tunnel network that military observers sometimes call an underground wall stretching for thousands of kilometres.

Iran’s system works in a slightly different way. Fixed silos exist in some locations. Mobile tunnel systems also play a major role. Missiles move inside the mountains. The exact launch position is always uncertain. That uncertainty forms part of the strategy.

The world saw a glimpse of Iran’s missile capability in 2020. Ballistic missiles launched toward American positions in Iraq drew global attention. Analysts studied the accuracy of the strikes and the speed of the launch sequence.