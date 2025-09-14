Inside Mossad’s Dilemma: The Qatar Assassination Plot That Never Happened

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, renowned for its covert operations, faced a critical decision regarding the elimination of Hamas leadership residing in Qatar. According to sources close to the matter, Mossad Director David Barnea opposed a planned ground assassination mission in Doha.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Mossad director David Barnea opposed a ground assassination mission in Doha, fearing it would damage the sensitive ties cultivated with Qatar, a nation that has served as a key mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar has long served as a crucial mediator between Israel and Hamas, even before the October 7, 2023, attacks, making its role diplomatically significant. Israeli officials told The Washington Post that Mossad viewed Doha as an essential intermediary in any negotiations with the group and did not want to risk rupturing that channel.

Due to reluctance from Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the Israeli government ultimately opted for an airstrike. On Tuesday, Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, killing five members along with a Qatari security officer.

The Palestinian group claimed that the Israeli airstrike did not succeed in eliminating its senior leaders, including acting chief Khalil al-Hayya. However, it acknowledged that several aides, relatives, and a Qatari security officer were killed in the attack.

Qatar Condemns Israeli Strike, Calls It “State Terrorism”

The strike drew sharp rebuke from across the region, including Gulf monarchies aligned with the United States, Israel’s closest ally.

Qatar strongly denounced the strike, calling it “state terrorism” and accusing Israel of undermining the mediation process.

Israel, on the other hand, justified the operation by saying it acted on a rare opportunity when Hamas leaders were gathered in one location. Officials also linked the strike to a recent Hamas assault in Jerusalem, which left four Israeli soldiers dead in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move, likening it to the United States’ response to the 9/11 attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda. He warned Qatar and other countries hosting Hamas leaders that they must either expel them or bring them to justice, or face Israeli action.

