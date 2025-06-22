New Delhi: The United States carried out a massive airstrike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, codenamed "Operation Midnight Hammer", involving over 125 aircraft and a complex deception operation. The mission was executed with precision and speed, lasting only 25 minutes, with no US military assets damaged by Iranian air defense systems.

Addressing a White House briefing, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed that the operation aimed to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. "Last night, on the President's orders, US Central Command, under the command of General Erik Kurilla, executed Operation Midnight Hammer, a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities," he said.

"This operation was designed to severely degrade Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure. It was planned and executed across multiple domains and theatres with coordination that reflects our ability to project power globally with speed and precision at the time and place of our nation's choosing," he added.

"Bombers dropped more than a dozen 30,000-pound (approx 13,608 kg) Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on two Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow and Natanz, and Tomahawk missiles were launched at Isfahan," he said.

The bombers struck Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan beginning at 6.40 pm (ET) and were out of Iranian airspace by 7.05 pm (ET). They flew from a base in Missouri, making it the longest B-2 mission since the September 11, 2001, attacks, Caine said.

Seven stealth B-2 bombers, each carrying two crew members, were involved in the operation. They flew from a base in Missouri, completing an 18-hour flight with multiple in-flight refuelings. The bombers dropped over a dozen 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Fordow and Natanz, while Tomahawk missiles were launched at Isfahan.

General Caine described the mission's execution: "The main strike package, comprised of seven B2 Spirit bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the East with minimal communications. Throughout the 18-hour flight into the target area, the aircraft completed multiple in-flight refuelings."

A key aspect of the operation was a deception tactic, where part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy. "As part of the plan to maintain tactical surprise, part of the package proceeded to the West and into the Pacific as a decoy, a deception effort known only to an extremely small number of planners and key leaders here in Washington and in Tampa," General Caine said.

The operation showcased the US military's precision and coordination capabilities. General Caine highlighted: "Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed manoeuvre requiring exact synchronisation across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace, all done with minimal communications. This type of integration is exactly what our joint force does better than anyone else in the world."

US President Donald Trump announced the destruction of Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, stating, "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier." He also warned, "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strikes, saying, "The warmongering, a lawless administration in Washington, is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression." He emphasized that diplomacy is no longer sufficient and Iran will take the necessary steps to defend its sovereignty and protect its people.